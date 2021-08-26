Students groan as AE-FUNAI hikes hostel fee from N70,000 to N300,000





By Arogbonlo Israel

SOME medical students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Abakaliki, Ebonyi (AE-FUNAI) have decried the recent hike in accommodation fee by the school management. In a memo issued August 2 by the university to announce the new fee, the total school fees for medical students came to N513,500, while accommodation fees sky-rocketed from N70,000 to N300,000. By September 2021, 400 level medical students of the university are expected to have commenced their clinical studies at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

More importantly, the concerned students are expected to be resident at the teaching hospital which is about 25 kilometers from the university campus at Ikwo. However, the medical students’ hostel at the teaching hospital is still under construction and expected to be completed next year. Thus, the university has two options: one is to suspend the clinical training till the students’ hostel is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper