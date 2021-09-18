Petroleum marketers suspend strike, resume operations at Enugu NNPC depot







A fuel pump (stock photo).

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has suspended its strike and directed its members at Enugu depot to resume supply of petroleum products.

“As a result of the intervention of higher authorities in the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of our secretariat at Enugu depot, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of IPMAN has called off the strike action.

“Normal services and operations will immediately resume in the affected states of Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra to allow for fruitful discussions, the National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The national leadership of IPMAN had on Thursday directed the withdrawal of services at Enugu loading depot of the NNPC with effect from Friday.

The NEC attributed the directive to an alleged attack on the association’s secretariat at the Enugu depot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper