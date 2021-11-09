Direct primaries: APC tripartite committee ends in deadlock





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE meeting of the Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve disagreements in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday ended in a deadlock as it failed to agree on the use of direct primaries by parties to select their candidates.

The meeting which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the presidential villa, Abuja, was chaired by Vice Yemi Osinbajo.

The tripartite committee is made up of the Executive, the Legislature and the APC executive.

It was reliably gathered that the committee could not convince members of the National Assembly on the need to provide alternative for the direct primary option.

The members of the National Assembly at the meeting insisted that direct primary was the way to go as they argued that it had been working for the electorate.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, a former governor of Kebbi state and serving senator, Adamu Aleiro, said what the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper