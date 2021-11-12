Don’t challenge outcome of poll, Old Aguata Union tells Ozigbo





By Vincent Ujumadu & Yinka Ajayi – Awka

The Old Aguata Union, OAU, an umbrella body of the three local government areas in Aguata and Orumba have urged the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Val Ozigbo not the challenge in court the result of the Anambra State governorship election won by Professor Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The three major candidates in the election namely, Professor Soludo (APGA), Val Ozigbo (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba (APC) hail from Old Aguata. Ozigbo has already sent a congratulatory message to Soludo on his victory.

A letter to Ozigbo signed by the National President of OAU, Professor Ifeanacho Orajaka and National Secretary, Sir Uche Chiadi said: “On behalf of the entire Old Aguata Union OAU, we commend and appreciate you on your very strong showing in the Anambra State governorship elections held recently.

“You did your best, but the outcome is in favour of your brother….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper