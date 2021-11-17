4 construction workers dead, 5 rescued as building collapses in Lagos





By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Another building under construction has collapsed in Magbon, Badagry area of Lagos, today(Wednesday), with four persons feared dead.

Five others were rescued from the rubbles with varying degrees of injury, while efforts are still on to rescue others.

This is coming on the heels of the 21-storey building that went down in Ikoyi, earlier in the month.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said immediately the distress call was received, officials of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service , Badary station, rushed to the scene.

She said, “There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station, had rescued five victims from the building that is under construction, while concerted efforts are ongoing to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper