Bayelsa re-imposes curfew, ban use of tinted glass vehicles over insecurity

By Emem Idio

Following the recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the State, the Bayelsa State Security Council has re-imposed curfew in the state capital and banned use of tinted glass vehicles and covered number plates from operating throughout the State.

The curfew which begins from 10pm to 6am particularly the entry and exit points long the East-West Road is part of drastic security measures taken by the State Security Council following upswing of incidents of armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa Tuesday, stated that the Command would soon begin the enforcement of the security measures to safeguard lives and property in the state.

Following recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state,





Source: Vanguard Newspaper