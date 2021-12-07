Ibom Deep Seaport will transform Akwa Ibom to a transhipment city — Gov Emmanuel





…As AKSG partners BPA, Korean Maritime University for technical, manpower development for Ibom Deep Seaport

…geophysical, geotechnical studies to begin next week – Akan Okon

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Akwa Ibom people that the Ibom Deep Seaport project when operational will transform the State into a transhipment city that will provide thousands of direct jobs to citizens.

The Governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, said while Busan Port Authority, BPA, operators of the world’s second largest and busiest port in South Korea, has agreed to provide the technical support towards the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport, the Korean Maritime and Ocean University have also agreed to partner the Akwa Ibom State Government in manpower development so as to train the pool of manpower that will be needed for the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

Briefing newsmen at the Victor Attah…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper