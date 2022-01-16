Alert: New ransomware attacking organisational networks through ‘infected’ USB drives — NCC discovers





.

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has alerted members of the public that a cybercrime group has perfected a new year scheme to deliver ransomware through infection USB drives to target organizational networks.

The Commission said that the new ransomware uncovered by security experts has been categorised, by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team’s, ngCERT, advisory released over the weekend, as high-risk and critical.

It said: “According to the ngCERT advisory the criminal group is said to have been mailing out USB thumb drives to many organisations in the hope that recipients will plug them into their personal computers, PCs, and install the ransomware on their networks.

“While businesses are being targeted, criminals could soon begin sending infected USB drives to individuals.

Also Read:

Nigerian students in diaspora: What they don’t tell you [Opinion]

“Describing how the cybercrime group runs the ransomware, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper