How ISO certification increases companies’ return on investments

By Juliet Umeh

Although getting ISO certification could be lengthy and cumbersome for corporate organisations, Director, Corporate Governance & Regulatory Compliance of Delta Tech Africa Limited, Mr. Seyi Katola has said every company should strive to get it because it helps to increase return on investment.

Katola gave the charge while letting organisations know that Delta Tech Africa Limited has simplified the processes for organisations and worthy clients at convenient costs and at a record time.

ISO certification, according to him increases return on investment for companies, automates process and procedures, increases productivity, improves security and trust and help to deliver quality products and services.

He argued that organizations with standardized processes and certifications tend to fare better than their counterparts in this dynamic market space.

He said: “Corporate organisations across Africa need to get ISO Certification for improved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper