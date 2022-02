By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Thugs loyal to a high ranking member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Monday attacked and beat up the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, Mr Nnamdi Akpa

He was kicked and punched on the back while the thugs had a field day.

… details later

