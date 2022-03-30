2023: Abia North stakeholders reject PDP’s zoning arrangement





By Clifford Ndujihe

STAKEHOLDRS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia North Senatorial zone of the state have rejected the party’s zoning of the governorship ticket to Abia North and Abia Central.

Abia PDP, on Saturday, in a statement Dr. Allwell Asiforo Okere, zoned the party’s ticket to both zones as the current occupant, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, is from Abia South.

“We unanimously and vehemently reject the purported double zoning arrangement. It is an abnormal novelty that has no place in our great party. This is the first time that a position of such importance as the governor’s and/or any other for that matter will be zoned to two senatorial zones.

“This type of zoning is retrogressive, obnoxious, conflict-prone, high-handed, self-centered and disruptive to the system that has been running smoothly for the past 23 years. We see it as a calculated attempt and a manipulative scheme designed to smuggle the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper