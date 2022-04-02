Abaribe tells Abia PDP not to take actions that will lead party to defeat





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe has asked the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, not to take any action that will expose the party to defeat in the 2023 governorship election.

Abaribe, who stated this while featuring in a radio program in Aba, stated that party stakeholders were not consulted and caucus meeting held before the party zoned the governorship position to Abia Central and Abia North zones and described the action as a joke.

He tasked the party leadership in the state to learn from the bitter experiences of electoral defeats of the party in other states arising from imposition of unpopular candidates on the PDP.

“In his words; “While every part of the political system has improved, how can we now say we’ll sit in the same old pattern of doing things of going to bring somebody who’s not prepared to be our Governor.

“You have to bring people who are ready to serve….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper