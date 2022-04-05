



.

Burn 3 APC, injure 19 soldiers at a military base

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

There were reports from Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State that 11 soldiers died during a fierce encounter with a large number of suspected bandits who invaded a military base at the Pole wire village on Monday.

According to a source, the bandits on motorbikes were said to have invaded the base and opened fire on the soldiers.

” Some of the bandits were carrying Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG). They engaged the soldiers for about 2 hours.

They killed 11 men and 19 soldiers were wounded in action. They burnt down 3 Armoured Personel Carriers (APC).”

“They went away with several weapons belonging to the soldiers; “the source alleged.

The authorities were yet to react to the fierce encounter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post 11 soldiers feared dead, 19 injured as bandits attack Birnin Gwari in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper