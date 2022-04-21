Aisha Buhari invites Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Obi, Saraki, Wike others to Iftar; invitees attend without phones





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

NIGERIA’S First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has invited all presidential aspirants from various political parties to a meeting on Saturday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The meeting, it was gathered, was for Iftar. Iftar is the meal eaten after sunset to break fast during Ramadan.

The invitees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

Roll call

Those that have indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidential elections include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of Anambra state,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper