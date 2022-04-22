2023 polls: Resign if you’ve political ambition — Sanwo-Olu tells aides, others





.

…Aspirants ignore directive

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all members of the State Executive Council and political appointees who are delegates to the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential primaries election and those seeking elective offices to resign.

The directive was contained in a circular with no 012, made available to Vanguard was signed by the state Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The circular was titled: “Resignation of political appointees and all other public servants who may wish to seek elective offices.”

The circular, which was copied to all stakeholders read in part: “It is hereby notified for general information, in line with the recently amended Electoral Act and Provisions of Rule: 040524 of the Lagos State Public Service Rules (2015), that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has approved the release of all political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper