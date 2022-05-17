APC PRESIDENTIAL TICKET: New delegates template favours Bello, Lawan





· 2,340 ad hoc delegates to elect candidate

· North to have 1,257 delegates, South 1,068 delegates

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

WITH the latest decision of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to allow ad-hoc delegates to elect the presidential candidate of the party at the May 30 to June 1 convention, two northern aspirants have emerged as frontrunners for the ticket.

Chairman of the Kebbi state Screening Appeals Committee and Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, said three delegates would be elected from each of the nation’s 774 local government areas and six Area Councils of the FCT, Abuja making 2,340 delegates in total

However, the figure will change if President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill before him, which will allow statutory delegates to participate in the presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper