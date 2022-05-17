XBL goal is to change the face of world’s fashion industry – Daniel, XBL founder

From dressing up the cast of ‘Blood Sisters’ to glamming up the stars of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Nigeria’s rising clothing brand, Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL) has, in a short time, hit a stellar height.

At the 2022 AMVCA in Lagos on May 14, XBL was the dominant custom wear brand donned by the constellation of stars who glammed up the event. Not only that, but the brand also steal the show at the May 9, Ini Edo’s birthday bash, where the Nollywood diva rocked a jaw-dropping gown designed by the brand.

In the past year, the fame of XBL has soared as various celebrities flaunted their dresses and lavish praises on the couture brand, especially on Instagram….