Eedris Abdulkareem thanks wife for donating kidney





By Biodun Busari

Renowned Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has appreciated his wife, Yetunde for donating her kidney to him following his successful kidney transplant.

The musician made this known through a post on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday adding that he will always love, cherish and adore her.

Recall that Lakreem Entertainment Inc, Abdulkareem’s record label has given an update on the health status of the singer on Monday.

His management, in a statement issued by Hon. Myke Pam, said that the singer has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery.

Speaking on it himself, Abdulkareem also thanked God and all the people involved in making the surgery a successful operation.

The rap artiste wrote, “Thank You God. I am specifically giving thanks and praise to the Almighty God for my successful kidney transplant surgery over the weekend. May His holy name be glorified forever and forever.

READ ALSO:

Eedris Abdulkareem’s kidney…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper