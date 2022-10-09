Obajana Cement Firm Attack: Our Story, by Dangote





.

Destruction of the company’s assets wounded staff from gunshots, and violation of the fundamental human rights of staff and commuters are some of the fallouts from the invasion of the Dangote Cement Plc by ‘Kogi Govt Vigilantes or Government Hunters’, according to a statement by Dangote Group.’

“Over 500 Government Vigilantes invaded the Dangote Cement Plant located at Obajana on Wednesday and forcefully shut down its operations”, the statement said.

“Cement trucks were also burnt, and many others were vandalized, as they forcefully hijacked Dangote buses and vans.

“Market and business activities have been brought to a standstill since the attack was launched.

“No fewer than 27 Dangote staff are currently in bad condition after they were shot at by the invaders.

“The control rooms were forcefully shut down and equipment whose monetary value has not been computed was vandalized. Communication cords were also severed to bring production to an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper