2023: NESG, NEDG postpone presidential debate on economic policy





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group, NEDG, have postponed the proposed presidential debate on economic policy.

Recall that the NESG/NEDG said it will host a presidential debate November 15, 2022, but due to prevailing circumstances, they opted to postpone the debate. However, a new date has not yet been officially communicated.

A statement in Abuja by the Chief Executive Officer, NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, said, both the NESG and NEDG remained committed in providing platforms for such engagements in national interests.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is convinced that debates are essential to the election process and are increasingly regarded as a tradition and the bedrock of a healthy democracy.

“They embody fundamental principles which ensure that the citizens are informed and actively involved in leadership choices and decision-making. At this critical time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper