I’ll Reactivate ECOMOG For Adequate Border Patrol – Atiku





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said if elected president in 2023, he would reactivate the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) to help tackle the insecurity that has been bedeviling the country.

Atiku stated this at a Business Breakfast meeting tagged “Nigeria’s Time to Recover” which held in Abuja yesterday.

According to the former vice president, the ECOMOG will ensure the adequate patrol of Nigeria borders, as to keep foreign terrorists and other criminals from entering and disturbing the nation’s peace.

The PDP presidential candidate also addressed the implementation of the document on the Niger Delta ministry, saying the implementation process was defective.

He said the document was developed by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo during which he was the vice president, and that the plan was to ensure that the resources belonging to the people of the Niger Delta is adequately…







Source: Leadership Newspaper