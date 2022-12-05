Raheem Sterling leaves Qatar World Cup squad for England over family emergency





By Biodun Busari

England and Chelsea forward, Raheem Sterling has left the World Cup tournament in Qatar to attend to his fiancee and children at his Surrey residence.

Sterling made the urgent trip following the news that his home was burgled while his family – fiancee Paige Milian and two children – were still inside, Daily Mail reports.

It was not, however, clear whether the Three Lions star will return to Qatar to continue his participation in the tournament.

Report revealed that thugs invaded Sterling’s home and stole watches worth £300,000 while Milian was home with two children.

The 27-year-old requested to go home to be with his family at the difficult time aftermath of the crime.

England manager, Gareth Southgate disclosed this to his teammates after the victory over Senegal on Sunday evening.

“He is dealing with a family matter,” Southgate said.

