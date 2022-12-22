N-Delta group tackles firm over breach of Local Content,others





By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas, CDC, on Thursday, condemned alleged moves by Totalenergies, operators of Nigeria’s OML 130 to undermine the country’s local content laws for the financial benefit of a few individuals

The CDC, in a statement by its Corporate Affairs Manager Kingsley Arthur, lamented that the action by the oil company why the production cost of oil in Nigeria had continued to escalate in comparison to other nations.

The statement reads: “There are several issues to be learned from the ongoing move by Totalenergies in the matter of the rig for OML 130 that border on economic sabotage. We are shocked that after a contract had been won through due process by a local contractor that Totalenergies would want to award the oil rig contract to another entity that did not bid for it not minding that it would be at a higher cost.

“This vexatious move by Totalenergies to inflate the cost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper