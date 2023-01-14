EDO: Policeman involved in rescue operation of magistrate dead





.

*As two more victims of Igueben train station attack regain freedom

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

DSP Michael Adams, one of the policemen involved in the rescue operation of a kidnapped resident of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga has been reported dead.

This is just as the Edo state government said two more victims of the Igueben train station attack have been rescued by a joint team of military, police, local vigilante and hunters.

Mrs Aigbonoga, who is the wife of Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1 for the Edo State House of Assembly was kidnapped on Monday morning in Ugoneki, on her way to Court in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the police officer who died during the rescue of the kidnapped magistrate did…





