Danladi: Appeal Court upholds FHC’s vacation of Supreme Court’s verdict

PDP kicks, heads to Supreme Court for review

By Evelyn Usman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the setting aside of a Supreme Court’s judgment which disqualified the former acting governor of Taraba State, Senator Sani Danladi from contesting in any election in the state.

The Court maintained that it had jurisdiction to set aside the judgment of superior courts if the same was not delivered on its merit and if the such judgment was based on the statute of limitations.

Danladi was disqualified by the Federal High Court from participating in March 9, 2019, Taraba governorship election, for falsifying his age in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at the time.

But he appealed his disqualification to the Supreme Court and lost. Yet, he filed a fresh application before the High Court in Jalingo to nullify the 2019 judgment and had his way.

Justice Amobeda in his ruling affirmed that the court had…





