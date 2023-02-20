Naira Crisis: There’s light at end of tunnel — Buhari

.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience as appropriate measures were being taken to ease the hardship occasioned by the naira redesign policy.

He said despite the initial hardship in the implementation of the policy, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The President also called for support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying the APC candidate would continue with the achievement of his administration if given the mandate.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a message sent home from Addis Ababa, Buhari said he was fully aware of the hardship some policies of the government, which were meant to bring overall improvement to the country, had caused and appealed for more patience as the government took appropriate measures to ease…