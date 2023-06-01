A’Ibom SSG pledges to work towards realization of A.R.I.S.E Agenda





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE newly appointed Secretary to State Government, SSG, Akwa Ibom, Prince Enobong Uwah has pledged to work towards the realization of objectives of the A.R.I.S.E Agenda of the Pastor Umo Eno administration.

Uwah who made the pledge yesterday in a thank you letter made available to newsmen in Uyo, entitled: “I Am Grateful”, thanked God for

magnanimity and mercies towards him.

He also thanked all key stakeholders of the state especially governor Umo Eno for the confidence reposed in him by the SSG appointment and the immediate past governors Udom Emmanuel for giving him opportunities that prepares him for the present task.

His words: “Yesterday, May 31, 2023 was a very remarkable day in my life as I, through the mercies of God and the support of men of goodwill took the Oath of Office as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

” I thank God for His faithfulness and for His magnanimity towards me. I sincerely thank His Excellency, Pastor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper