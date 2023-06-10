Tinubu making right calls, watch out – Murray-Bruce 





A former senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce said President Bola Tinubu is making “the right calls.”

In a post via his Twitter page, the ex-lawmaker said Nigerians should watch out for Tinubu’s administration.

President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls. He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out! pic.twitter.com/nLEr5WHnex — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 9, 2023

Source: Vanguard Newspaper