



By Miftaudeen Raji

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa said the court order and suit filed by the federal government against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) can not stop hunger and sufferings of Nigerians.

Adegboruwa stated this in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

He said, “In fairness to the Federal Government, you cannot go to court in a matter like this. If we were to advise the Federal Government as lawyers because you cannot get a court order to restrain hunger, you cannot get a court order to restrain suffering.”

Recall that the organised labour on Wednesday kicked off its protest against the “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration in the major parts of the country.

The Federal Government filed a contempt case against the NLC and TUC for allegedly resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper