Plateau gets new police commissioner





Mr Okoro Julius has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police in Plateau.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Alabo said that Julius, who assumed duty on Friday, replaced Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, who had been redeployed to Benue Command.

”He holds a Bachelor of Art (ed) degree in History from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos,” Alabo said.

The PPRO said that Julius, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, joined the force as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in March 1990.

Alabo said that the new commissioner had assured residents of the state of his readiness to tackle the rising security challenges confronting the state.

He called on the residents to support the police and other security agencies in their bid to end all forms of insecurity in the state. (NAN)

Source: Vanguard Newspaper