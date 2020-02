Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has announced the release date for his new album titled Warriors. The 44-year-old singer Friday shared the album art and also revealed that the new project will be released on February 28. He posted on his social media pages: “Anticipate!!! This album is for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper