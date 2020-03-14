Colourful Palettes Meets The Runway At The AFI Fashion Week 2020Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Day two of the AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town held on Friday, 13 March with more glitz, glamour and flowing fabrics as designers put forward, trendsetting designs and aesthetically pleasing design palettes.

The show also saw a return of Michelle Ludek who has a range in the unisex youth market.

South Africa’s finest act, AKA, put on a show with his hit songs leaving the entertained crowd impressed.

See designs from the show:

Kayla Stam

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Kayla stam Kayla stam Kayla stam Kayla stam Kayla stam Kayla stam Kayla stam

Eric Raisina