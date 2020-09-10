Resident doctors strike ill-timed, ill-advised, says FG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Urges NARD members to return to work

• ‘Routine services must be maintained’

The Federal Government has described as ill-timed and ill-advised the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at a time that the country is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, urged the doctors to return to work and engage the government in completing ongoing process of implementing its agreement with NARD.

He also directed that routine services should be maintained with consultants and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) doctors, and locum staff be brought in when and where necessary to forestall disruption of services where applicable and affordable.

NARD began an indefinite strike on September 7, 2020 over non- implementation of residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, hazard allowance as well as the outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Ehanire, who said that the…