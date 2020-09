Mr Godwin Agu stares into space and closes his eyes. For a brief second, he is oblivious that I am there. As soon as he opens his eyes, he says, “Only God will pay them (Mrs Nneka Nwobbi, and the Children Living With Cancer Foundation) because I slept in that hospital on the ground for […]

The post Beyond The Fight: Cancer In Children appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper