Girl child: Tambuwal, others worry over early marriage, education in north | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wife of Governor of Sokoto state, Hajia Maryam Aminu Tambuwal yesterday expressed worried over the increasing culture of early marriage and poverty among others predicament impeding girl child in Northern Nigeria.

Besides, the emir of Arugungu in Kebbi state His Highness Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera advocated compulsory completion of secondary school education for a child before marriage in the country.

This call came when the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen frown at the prevailing sexual harassment and other related gender-based violence against the girl child in Nigeria.

The three personalities spoke yesterday during a webinar conference organized by UNICEF in Kano to mark the international day for the Girl Child.

Mrs Tambuwal who explained that girl child in Northern Nigeria lacks equal opportunity to attain their full potential in life, worried on poor policies and political will to improve their well-being.

Hajia Maryam raised concern on…