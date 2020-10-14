



Kano youths stage peaceful protest to support creation of SWAT

Hundreds of youths staged a peaceful protest in the ancient city of Kano to express their appreciation and support for the creation of Special Weapon Tactic (SWAT) in replacing the disbanded Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) on Wednesday. This was just as state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended them for expressing their views in a […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune