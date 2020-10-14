Elected councillors protest unpaid salaries, emolument 

…We don’t owe any worker – Commissioner

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Elected councillors from 16 out of the 18 local government areas of Edo State under the name Forum of All Progressives Congress Councilors who were suspended by their chairmen allegedly on the orders of the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday took to the streets of Benin City to demand their reinstatement and payment of their salaries and allowances.

Armed with placards carrying different inscriptions, the councillors, all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) explained that their problems started when Governor Obaseki was screened out of the primary of the APC and decided to make a move to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while they decided to remain in APC after consulting with their constituents.

Their spokesman, Mr Emwinghare Osabuohien, said that as a result of the governor’s defection to the PDP, he ordered the 192…