Don’t give up, IPOB urges demonstrators | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following the unleashing of armed soldiers on the peaceful EndSARS protesters, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told the demonstrators not to be deterred by efforts by governments to halt the protests.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated yesterday that the protest was not only against the police and bad governance but also to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation.

“As this struggle to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation gets to its crucial stage, IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu urges the #EndSARS protesters not to give up,” he said.

The group called on all revolutionists to organise themselves together and bring down every property belonging to a former governor and other “wicked politicians” whom it accused of aiding the killing of peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia in Abia State by Governor…