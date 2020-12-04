



Nigeria’s leading integrated Food and Agro-allied group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), today announced the retirement of Paul Gbededo as its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective 31st December 2020. The new change was announced by the Company Secretary/Director of Legal Services, Joseph A.O Umolu. Paul Gbededo’s career […]

The post Flour Mills of Nigeria announces retirement of Group MD/CEO, change in management appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper