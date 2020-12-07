



A mysterious metal monolith has appeared on a heath in the Netherlands following sightings of similar objects in the United States, Romania and Britain. According to a spokesman for the Dutch Forestry Commission, hikers found the object on Sunday on private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in northern Friesland province. “We know that it […]

The post Another Mysterious Monolith Appears In The Netherlands appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper