Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Another Mysterious Monolith Appears In The Netherlands

Another Mysterious Monolith Appears In The Netherlands

Headliners
-
0


A mysterious metal monolith has appeared on a heath in the Netherlands following sightings of similar objects in the United States, Romania and Britain. According to a spokesman for the Dutch Forestry Commission, hikers found the object on Sunday on private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in northern Friesland province. “We know that it […]

The post Another Mysterious Monolith Appears In The Netherlands appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv