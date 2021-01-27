NYSC exempts corps members posted to Borno State from orientation camping | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has exempted corps members posted to Borno State from the annual camping exercise.

“2020 Batch A Corps members serving in Borno State are exempted from Camp resumption,” NYSC said when it announced the exemption in a tweet on Wednesday.

NYSC, however, did not state any reason for the exemption to corps members posted to the northeast state. But recent events in the state suggests that it could be for security reasons.

Between November and December 2020 alone, more than 50 persons have lost their lives in attacks by Boko Haram, bandits and other insurgency groups in Borno State.

About 43 rice farmers were killed by Boko Haram in Zabarmari, about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri towards end of last year

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum indicted the Nigerian army and police over insecurity in the state.

The indictment was triggered by multiple attacks and kidnap of 35 people by Boko Haram after the killing of the rice…