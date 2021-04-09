Amaechi restates commitment to efficient transportationNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has restated the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring a safe, efficient, affordable and seamless multimodal transport system in line with global best practices.

Amaechi expressed the commitment at the annual ministerial press briefing on landmark programmes, projects, and activities of the ministry and its agencies on Friday in Abuja.

He said, in a bid to ensure safe, secure, reliable, efficient, affordable, intermodal, and environmentally sustainable road transport for all, the ministry embarked on developing a National Road Transport Policy.

According to him, the policy is to address the challenges faced on the roads.

He said that the ongoing Road Transport Transformation Programme would have among its outputs Nationwide Urban Mass Transit, environmentally sustainable road transportation.

“As well as the implementation of regional transport protocols to accelerate Nigeria…