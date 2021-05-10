



Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has urged members of the church to have an alternative plan for Nigeria. Adefarasin gave the advice during his sermon on Sunday amid rising insecurity in different parts of the country. “No country in the world history has survived two civil wars,” […]

The post Insecurity: Pastor Paul Adefarasin advise Nigerians to 'Have a Plan B' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper