HURIWA writes Biden, others to stop ‘genocide’ in Southeast | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has written President Joe Biden of the United States of America; Congress and prime ministers of Great Britain, Canada, and Australia for immediate intervention in the “needless bloodletting by the Nigerian Army and security forces in the South East of Nigeria.”

It also pleaded with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State “to stop the illegal execution of youths by soldiers and police in Imo.”

The group went on: “We are by this last warning asking the Chief of Army Staff, the governor and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to stop the genocide being masterminded by the armed soldiers, who are mostly persons of non Igbo speaking states, to stop the shoot-on-sight order by the army chief, which has already led to the killing of many Igbo youths, especially in Imo.

“These persons would not go scot-free and will, in the fullness of time, be brought to face criminal…