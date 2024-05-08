Cybersecurity Levy will impoverish Nigerians more

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has criticized the Federal Government for introducing the Cybersecurity Levy, saying it will impoverish Nigerians more.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed banks to implement a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on certain electronic transactions.

CBN gave this directive in a circular dated Monday, May 6, instructing the banks to start implementing the levy in two weeks.

The notice included all commercial banks, merchant banks, non-interest banks, and payment service banks among others.

Obi in a post on his X handle on Wednesday said the introduction of yet another tax, in the form of Cybersecurity Levy, on Nigerians who are already suffering severe economic distress is further proof that the government is more interested in milking a dying economy instead of nurturing it to recovery and growth.

He said this does not only amount to multiple taxation on…