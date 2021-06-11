MOOOV Acquires BENELUX Rights For EYIMOFE (This Is My Desire)





Becomes first Nigerian film to get theatrical release in Netherlands and Luxembourg. Weeks after Janus Films acquired North American rights for Nigerian feature film EYIMOFE (This is My Desire), MOOOV has sealed a distribution deal with the award-winning film for the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. The theatrical release of the film […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper