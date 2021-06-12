FG suspends salaries of 331 civil servants | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it has suspended the salaries of 331 civil servants for failure to update their Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as was directed.

Mr Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary, Career Management office, made the announcement in a statement issued by Mr Abdulaganiyu Aminu, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mamman had signed the circular of the suspension on behalf of the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

It said that the circular was addressed to all permanent secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

“The salaries of 331 federal civil servants have been suspended on the IPPIS platform for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

“And also, who failed to participate in the physical…