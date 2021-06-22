Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate on Tuesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the approval of the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.8 billion.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter at the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary following its resumption from a two-week break.

The letter reads: Dear Distinguished Senate President, submission of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021.

“It is with pleasure that I forward herewith, Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021 for the kind consideration and approval by the Senate.

“The supplementary budget request is for a total sum of N895, 842, 465, 917.

“We propose to fund N45.63 billion of the N83. 56 billion required for the COVID-19 vaccine programme by drawing on existing World Bank loans which will be a structured as well as other grants totalling 113.2 million US dollars.

“The balance of N37. 93 billion required for COVID-19 vaccines, salaries and other health-related…