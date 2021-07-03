Police rescue 9 from bandits’ den | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police officers have rescued nine persons who were kidnapped by bandits late Thursday night at Kirjam village in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The bandits descended on the village, abducting nine and carted away household valuables. However, the police who got wind of the attack waylaid the bandits while trying to escape into the forest with their victims and loot and engaged them in a fierce gun duel, rescuing the nine alive and unharmed.

A statement by the spokesperson for the police command in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said several of the bandits sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

“All the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered.”

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies working at the frontline areas by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms…