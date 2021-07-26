Traffic gridlock, robbery: LASG issues quit order to illegal-structure owners on Lekki/Ajah Road | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has identified illegal structures and abandoned vehicles on the Lekki/Ajah Coastal Road as hideouts for suspected robbers that operate in traffic.

It had also given three days starting from today, July 26, 2021, to the owners of illegal structures and abandoned vehicles in the area to remove them.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), stated this on Monday in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Femi Moliki.

Jejeloye said that the removal order became necessary after he led his team to construction sites along the coastal road which serves as an alternative route for motorists plying the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He noted that the removal of shanties and criminal hideouts in the Marwa Waterside area would help reduce robberies during traffic…